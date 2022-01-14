COVID-19 case update coming from B.C.'s Health Ministry
One more COVID-19 case update will be released before the weekend in B.C.
The latest figures from the last 24 hours are expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon, though health officials are also sharing modelling data in a morning news conference.
In Thursday's COVID-19 update, the Health Ministry announced seven more people died of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing the death toll to 2,462.
The ministry also said there were 2,554 new infections in the province, calculated from PCR testing and epidemiological links. As of Thursday's update, a record-breaking 534 people were in hospital and 102 were in intensive care.
Five more health-care centres in the province reported outbreaks, raising the total number to 53.
The Health Ministry said Thursday 90 per cent of all eligible adults have received two vaccine shots, while 31.2 per cent have had a booster dose.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from The Canadian Press
