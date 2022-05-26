COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations drop in Manitoba: weekly report
Manitoba’s total number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped, according to the province’s weekly report.
The report, released Thursday morning, shows 537 new cases reported in the province for the week of May 15 to 21, down from 728 in the previous week.
The test-positivity rate is 15.4 per cent, down from 18.5 per cent.
The province previously stated at-home COVID-19 rapid tests are not counted in the surveillance numbers.
Hospitalizations also saw a decrease from the previous week, with 112 people admitted; however, there were 21 ICU admissions this week, up from 16 in the previous week.
The province reported six deaths this week, though the death toll increased by 15 to 1,928. The province has previously stated that COVID-19 deaths missed in previous reports will be added in subsequent reports.
Vaccination numbers remain unchanged from the previous week, with 83 per cent being considered partially vaccinated, 79.6 per cent being fully vaccinated and 42.8 per cent receiving one additional dose as of April 30.
