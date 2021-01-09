Employees at Your Independent Grocer stores in Ottawa and Petawawa, a Loblaws in the Glebe and a Shoppers Drug Mart in Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw reported Saturday that an employee at Massine's Your Independent Grocer at 296 Bank St. in Ottawa tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the team member worked was on Jan. 6.

In a statement on its website, Loblaw says a team member at Hyska's Your Independent Grocer at 3025 Petawawa Blvd. in Petawawa tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked was Dec. 27.

Earlier this week, Loblaw said an employee at the Loblaws on Isabella Street in Ottawa tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on Dec. 29.

On Jan. 6, Loblaw reported an employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 3940 Innes Road in Orleans tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked was on Jan. 3.

Loblaw reports all COVID-19 positive cases involving team members at Your Independent Grocer, Shoppers Drug Mart locations and Loblaws on its website.