COVID-19 cases break 500 again in Manitoba, 60 people in intensive care

The number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba has broken 500 once again, as health officials announce more deaths linked to variants and 60 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

On Monday, the province announced four more people had died with COVID-19. The death of a man in his 40s and a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, along with the death of a man in his 60s from Winnipeg, have all been linked to the B.1.1.7. variant of concern.

The province also reported the death of a man in his 50s from the Northern health region.

There were 502 COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, with the provincial five-day test positivity rate sitting at 11. 6 per cent.

The province said there were 215 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday morning, including 60 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

Monday's cases bring the province’s total number so far in the pandemic to 42,453. Four cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.