COVID-19 cases climb to over 120 at Penetanguishene, Ont. jail

There are now more than 120 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Central North Correctional Centre (CNCC) in Penetanguishene, Ont.

Richard Dionne, president of OPSEU 369, confirmed the news on Monday. Of those cases, some include inmates who have been transferred into the facility.

Both staff and inmates are among those infected with the virus.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the jail last week.

Andrew Morrison, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, said the ministry is aware of the situation and has protocols in place to address it.

"Protecting the health and safety of correctional services staff and those in provincial custody is the ministry’s top priority," Morrison stated to CTV News in an email.

"The ministry has developed COVID-19 protocols for provincial correctional facilities, in alignment with the Ministry of Health and public health partners.

"Any inmate that tests positive for COVID-19 is placed on droplet and contact precautions and isolated from the rest of the inmate population while they receive appropriate medical care."

In his statement, Morrison said the ministry continues to work with SMDHU to support testing of both inmates and staff.

The ministry also has its own supply of vaccines, making sure they are available to all eligible inmates at any given time.

Provincial correctional centres in Ontario have several COVID-19 safety measures in place to fight against the virus, including screening and testing for all newly admitted inmates.

Masks and personal protective equipment are also provided to those in the facility.

Dionne said staffing levels at CNCC remain a concern.