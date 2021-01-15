According to the city's Catholic school division, six cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at five of its schools.

In a news release, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) said a single coronavirus case has been confirmed at the following schools:

École Sister O’Brien School,

Bishop James Mahoney High School

St. Joseph High School

Bethlehem Catholic High School.

Two case cases were confirmed at Bishop Klein School, GSCS said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority informed the division of the cases on Thursday, GSCS said.

The affected classes or cohorts will move to online learning on Friday.

The risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, GSCS said.