COVID-19 cases confirmed at liquor distribution centre in Manitoba

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries has confirmed several COVID-19 cases at the liquor distribution centre in the province.

A spokesperson for MBLL confirmed Friday that since May 18, they have identified six positive COVID-19 cases among 125 employees at the Centre.

“Our safety, health & wellness COVID Response Team is in touch with Manitoba Public Health daily and they have not drawn any firm conclusions about workplace transmission because known close contact with COVID positive individuals outside the workplace and community spread are as likely in many of the cases,” the spokesperson said.

On Thursday, the province said they can temporarily close businesses and workplaces when COVID-19 transmission is occurring.

CTV has reached out to the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU), which represents employees, for more information.