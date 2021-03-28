COVID-19 cases confirmed at Saskatoon school

Two cases of COVID-19 have been identified at a Saskatoon school.

On March 27, officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) of two cases of the virus in individuals at St. Nicholas Catholic School, according to a news release.

The school division said it's working with health officials to notify parents and caregivers and risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, GSCS said.

The affected classes will switch to online learning, the school division said.