The Thames Valley District School Board along with the Middlesex London Health Unit have confirmed cases of COVID-19 within four school communities.

The cases come despite the holiday break, a week of remote learning for elementary students, and several weeks for seconday students.

The four schools are Strathroy District Collegiate Institute, Lord Dorchester Secondary School, Louise Arbour French Immersion, and Stoney Creek Public School.

The health unit and school board do not specify if cases are among students, staff, or faculty.

They also do not specify if any of the affected individuals have been within the schools since the holiday break began.

Students have not been in school since Dec. 18, and are currently in remote learning; however, cases have continued to rise within the community and across the province.

As with all cases the health unit will contact anyone who may have been a close contact.

If a parent does not hear from the health unit their child was not a close contact.

On Tuesday, London set a record for new daily cases with 184 and four deaths.