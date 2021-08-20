COVID-19 cases continue rising in Sask. with 244 reported Friday

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 244 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The spike of cases is the highest single-day rise since May 8, according to data on the Government of Saskatchewan's website.

New cases are located in the Far North West (nine), Far North Central (one), Far North East (19), North West (11), North Central (24), North East (34), Saskatoon (52), Central West (six), Central East (nine), Regina (35), South West (three), South Central (16), and South East (13) zones.

Twelve new cases are pending residence information.

A total of 1,381 COVID-19 cases are considered active. The province’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 146, or 12.1 per 100,000 population.

There are 84 Saskatchewan residents in hospital related to COVID-19, including 15 in intensive care.

The province said 183, or 75 per cent, of Friday’s new cases are in unvaccinated people. Another 11 were partially vaccinated while 50, or 20 per cent, were fully vaccinated.

The province has detected 12,426 variants of concern. Of the 8,684 variants detected by screening, 7,096 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 1,130 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 448 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).

Total vaccine doses increased by 1,543 on Friday, rising to 1,454,742 total doses. There are 681,388 residents fully vaccinated.