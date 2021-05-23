COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in the Cochrane District as 77 new cases added

Update: Porcupine Health Unit is reporting a total of 77 new cases on Sunday following new information released shortly after 6 p.m.

26 new cases were added on top of the 51 reported midday on Sunday.

The Timmins area added 12 new cases bringing the active infections up to 247. 11 new cases are located in the James and Hudson Bay region for a total of 48. Two more cases were added in the Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls, Smooth Rock Falls region for a total of 48. In the Hearst/Hornepayne area there are a now five active cases after adding one more late on Sunday.

Officials with the health unit say that 18 of the new cases are contacts of a case, four are under investigation and four are related to an outbreak.

These additional 26 cases brings the regions total case count up to 352 active cases.

Original: Porcupine Health Unit has confirmed another 51 new COVID-19 infections Sunday as they declared an outbreak at Ontario Power Generation in Timmins.

It has been a troubling week in the Cochrane District with 234 new cases of COVID-19 recorded since Monday despite ongoing provincial stay-at-home orders.

The number of active cases in the Porcupine Health Unit service area sits at 326. The majority of the active infections, 236, are in Timmins, 46 cases are located in the Cochrane/Matheson/Iroquois and Smooth Rock Falls area, 37 cases are in the James and Hudson Bay region, four are in the Hearst/Hornepayne area, and three are located in Kapuskasing/ Opasatika/ Val Rita-Harty/Moonbeam/ Fauquier-Strickland area.

Since the Ontario government's current stay-at-home orders went into effect on April 8, the number of cases in the Cochrane district has nearly tripled. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed on that date among residents was 385 since the pandemic began. Now, over six weeks into the current shutdown, the number of positive cases confirmed is 1,113. As of Friday, 364 local COVID-19 cases involved a variant of concern.

While there have been 709 COVID-19 cases resolved in the district, 26 people have died as a result of the disease.

There are 39,454 residents in the district that have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. Vaccinations are currently open to residents ages 12 years and older at the time of the appointment. Residents can call 705-360-4819 or book a vaccine appointment to receive the Pfizer shot online here.

Outbreaks have been declared at several places in the region this week. The most recent outbreak at Ontario Power Generation was triggered Sunday after two people connected to the workplace were infected.

"The PHU is working closely with the workplace to ensure the infection prevention and control measures are in place. The management at Ontario Power Generation is taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19," the health unit said.

On Thursday, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Kirkland Lake Gold Detour Lake Mine after six people from the site were infected. And on Monday, health officials warned the public about the risk of exposure to the disease from a Timmins taxi company.

Passengers that used the service at the following times are asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and call the health unit if they experience them:

Wednesday, May 12 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, May 14 – 12 a.m. to 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Health officials say you should stay home and self-isolate if you: