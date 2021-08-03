COVID-19 cases continuing to climb? Latest B.C. update to include long weekend data
The upcoming update on the spread of COVID-19 is expected to show whether a recent surge in cases continued over the long weekend.
Officials with B.C.'s health ministry are expected to give an update Tuesday on the disease, which will include whether any more deaths were recorded over the three-day period.
After weeks of dipping case numbers, B.C.'s curve turned upward again as infections surged through the Interior.
In Friday's update, there were 243 more cases across the province, the highest single-day total the province has recorded since late May.
Of those cases, 131 were recorded in the Interior, where officials recently declared an outbreak in the Central Okanagan region and re-imposed mandatory mask rules.
As of last week there were about 1,230 active cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C., more than half of which were recorded in the Interior Health area.
This is a developing news story and will be updated when today's data becomes available. Check back for more information.
