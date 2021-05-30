COVID-19 cases discovered at two Saskatoon schools, affected classes move online

Two more Saskatoon schools are moving to online learning after cases of COVID-19 were discovered on Sunday.

On May 30, officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) informed the Greater Saskatoon Catholic School (GSCS) division of two positive cases of COVID-19 at Holy Cross High School and a single case at St. Bernard School, GSCS said.

Contact tracing is underway and the school is working with health officials to inform parents, the division said. The SHA recommends all close contact get tested for COVID-19 and risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low.

The affected classes and cohorts will switch to online learning, GSCS said