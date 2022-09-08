COVID-19 cases down in Manitoba, severe outcomes still rising: latest data
The number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba reported recently has decreased, but severe outcomes have increased according to the latest data from the province.
For the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, there were 475 lab-confirmed cases, which is down from the 622 reported in the previous week.
Despite fewer cases, the province said severe outcomes are up as there were 70 hospital admissions, including 16 to the ICU and two deaths. There were 67 hospital admissions the week prior with nine in the ICU. However, deaths were down as 10 were reported the previous week.
To date, there have been over 12,000 hospital admissions linked to COVID and the death toll sits at 2,118.
Seven outbreaks were also declared, all of which happened in long-term care facilities.
Wastewater data for Winnipeg up to Aug. 30, shows that COVID activity is ongoing and there has been an increase in activity in the last week of August.
On the vaccine front, 83 per cent of Manitobans five and older have been fully vaccinated, while 55.8 per cent of residents 18 and older have received at least one additional booster dose.
