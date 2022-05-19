COVID-19 cases dropping in Manitoba: provincial report
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba is decreasing, according to the latest data from the province.
Looking at the week of May 8 to 14, the province said there were 728 cases of COVID, which was a drop from the 902 reported the previous week.
The positivity rate also dropped from 18.5 per cent to 17.6 per cent. The province said on average 766 people were tested for COVID per day, which was down from the 832 people the previous week.
There were 149 hospital admissions, including 16 to the ICU and there were 16 deaths.
There have been 1,913 deaths related to COVID-19 since March 2020.
The province also reported four COVID outbreaks, all of which were at long-term care facilities.
On the vaccine front, 83 per cent of eligible residents have been partially vaccinated, while 79.6 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.
-
Deadly fire under investigation in GeorginaOne person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
-
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in EuropeThe World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
-
Drivers in northern Ontario hit the road for the holiday weekendThe May long weekend is upon us and northern Ontarians didn't waste time Friday hitting the road and getting to their camp or cottage.
-
Alberta Mounties catch man with the golden gunA Strathmore, Alta. man is facing several charges after police say he broke into a gun club and store and stole several firearms, including a gold-coloured handgun.
-
2 Duncan charities team up to send 100 wheelchairs to UkraineTwo chairites in Duncan, B.C., are teaming up to raise money to purchase 100 new wheelchairs for the people of Ukraine.
-
'No one is surprised': Sask. gets snow to start long weekendWhile the May long weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer, oftentimes in Saskatchewan, the holiday weekend comes with cold weather.
-
OPP promote road safety ahead of long weekendThe OPP is reminding drivers to put safety first when they head out for long weekend road trips.
-
More consumers reaching for alcohol-free beer, wines and spiritsVarious studies over the past two years have shown that there was a worldwide increase in alcohol consumption during the pandemic because many people were worried and stressed as they self-isolated due to COVID-19.
-
Regina police dog seriously injured during arrestA Regina police dog was seriously injured during an arrest of a man charged with sexual assault, on Thursday morning.