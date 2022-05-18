COVID-19 cases falling in Algoma

As festivals and events return to in-person formats, memories of COVID-19 may not necessarily be top of mind for people as they make summer plans.

But as cases drop in and around Sault Ste. Marie, Algoma Public Health says there is still a long way to go before the pandemic is truly over.

Dr. John Tuinema, acting medical officer of health, said COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations are down significantly. However, he still advises caution.

“We are now at a point in our current level of cases that is the lowest since the beginning of the Omicron wave,” said Tuinema.

“But, we still have a long way to go because we’re at about the height of where we are at the Delta wave.”

He said while Algoma didn’t see the same spike in cases as other regions, it did experience a longer plateau than most. So it’s too early to give a definitive prediction about what the summer has in store in regard to COVID-19.

“It is possible that we are seeing some combination of immunity from vaccines, as well as some natural immunity from people becoming infected," Tuinema said.

"That may be able to keep cases low for a while, so long as we continue to do our best to help stop transmission.”

He said it’s still highly recommended people wear a mask at indoor events, especially if large crowds are present. In addition, he continues to stress that if a person isn’t feeling well, they should stay home.