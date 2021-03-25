COVID-19 cases hit triple digits in Manitoba on Thursday

COVID-19 cases have crept into the triple digits in Manitoba after public health officials announced 111 new cases on Thursday.

In a bulletin posted online, the province said the majority of these cases were in the Northern Health Region with had 53 new cases, followed by Winnipeg which had 46 new cases.

Nine cases were reported in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and three were reported in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

There were no cases reported in the Interlake-Eastern region on Thursday.

The new cases bring Manitoba's total to 33,696; however, six cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

Along with the cases, the province reported the death of a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg region. His death has been linked to the outbreak at the Golden Links Lodge personal care home. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 929.

This is a developing story. More to come.