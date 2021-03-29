COVID-19 cases in B.C.: 'Higher today than the worst point of the 2nd wave,' premier says

B.C.'s COVID-19 cases are "higher today than the worst point of the second wave," the premier said in an update Monday.

Another 2,518 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon.

Horgan called the latest case count a “call to caution.”

Their latest update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry included three days' worth of data. From Friday to Saturday, 936 people tested positive. Then, from Saturday to Sunday, 805 people tested positive. Finally, in the past 24 hours, another 774 people were confirmed to have the disease.

Broken down by health regions, Vancouver Coastal Health saw 142 new cases, and Fraser Health saw 1,280 new cases. For the Interior Health region there were 156 new cases, for Northern Health 121, and then three cases among those who normally reside outside of the province.

Henry also said that among the new cases, 329 of them have been identified as virus variants of concern. That brings a total of 2,233 cases caused by variants of concern.

Horgan, speaking on the need to follow COVID-19 restrictions, said “we’re not through yet” and “we have weeks and weeks to go and we need to redouble our efforts.”

The pair also announced six more people died, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,455.

With Monday's case update, a total of 98,165 people have tested positive for the disease in B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.