The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a daily total unmatched since mid-February.

The London region now has 6,668 cases, with 6,278 resolved and 185 deaths (none new) leaving 205 active cases. There are four confirmed variant cases and 54 screening positive.

Wednesday's case count is the highest since Feb. 13, and the region has only topped 30 cases three times since then, including Wednesday's total.

An outbreak at the London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital remains small, with six patients and fewer than five staff testing positive, with no new cases reported in recent days.

There are also active outbreaks at four seniors' facilities, Western University's Essex Hall residence and one elementary school, with new cases reported at five Thames Valley District School Board schools.

Two elementary schools in Woodstock, an area handled by Southwestern Public Health, remain closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities, no new deaths were reported:

Elgin-Oxford – seven new, 78 active, 2,723 total, 2,578 resolved, 67 deaths, 50 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 68 active, 1,567 total, 1,455 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, 12 active, 1,402 total, 1,340 resolved, 50 deaths, four variants

Grey-Bruce – one new, 41 active, 770 total, 727 resolved, two deaths, 24 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – four new, 209 active, 2,651 total, 2,395 resolved, 47 deaths, 71 variants

Across Ontario, 1,571 new cases were reported, the second straight day the province's total has remained below 1,600.