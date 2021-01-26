The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and two new related deaths on Tuesday.

This marks the sixth consecutive day the local daily case count has declined after peaking at 86 cases on Jan. 20. The region has not seen a count this low since early December.

The region has now seen a total of 5,488 cases, with 3,747 resolved and 172 deaths, leaving 1,569 active cases.

The two deaths include a 90-year-old man associated with a long-term care home and a 60-year-old man.

There are ongoing outbreaks at 13 area long-term care or retirement homes, which have now seen a total of 701 cases and 94 deaths.

Active outbreaks also continue in units at the London Health Sciences Centre's (LHSC) University Hospital and Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital.

LHSC is reporting 19 inpatients, five in critical care, and 16 staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Southwestern Public Health is handling outbreaks at 12 seniors’ facilities in Elgin and Oxford counties.

At Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg, 85 residents and 52 staff have been affected and 20 people have died. No new cases or deaths were reported Tuesday.

And at PeopleCare Tavistock, 47 residents, one new case Tuesday, and 36 staff have tested positive and there have been nine deaths.

An outbreak at Woodstock's Caressant Care Retirement Home is now at 19 resident and three staff cases, but has seen no deaths.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 13 new, 230 active, 2,234 total, 1,949 resolved, 55 deaths (one new death)

Sarnia-Lambton – six new, 123 active, 1,788 total, 1,629 resolved, 36 deaths (one new death)

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 100 active, 1,294 total, 1,151 resolved, 38 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 122 active, 1,175 total, 1,017 resolved, 36 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 24 active, 624 total, 600 resolved, no deaths

Public Health Grey Bruce says it has changed how it is reporting daily case totals, which will no longer include cases being referred to other health units. This has led to a drop in the number of confirmed and resolved cases.

Ontario recorded fewer than 1,800 cases for the first time in weeks, as testing also dropped.