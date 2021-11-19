COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London jump, rapid rise continues in SWPH region

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest daily case count in nearly a month.

The region now has a total of 14,706 cases and 249 related deaths (none new), with 14,326 cases resolved leaving 131 active. Friday's total raises the seven-day moving average to 14.3 from 13.1 the previous day.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 58 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also accounts for 69.2 per cent of hospitalizations and 85.7 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 19 inpatients with COVID-19, an increase of three cases in the last 24 hours, with eight in adult Critical Care.

There is one active outbreak at a seniors' facility in the region -- at Richmond Woods retirement residence. While an outbreak in the General Medicine unit at Bluewater Health in Sarnia was declared over, a separate outbreak was declared Thursday in the Complex Continuing Care unit.

There are also active outbreaks at London-area schools including: Mary Wright Public School, Notre Dame Catholic School and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School.

And Port Burwell Public School has been closed to in-person learning due to an outbreak there. It is expected to reopen on Nov. 29.

Cases continue to climb in Elgin and Oxford counties, with Southwestern Public Health reporting 38 new cases Friday.

Of the current cases, most are in Aylmer, which has 38 active cases, followed by Woodstock with 32. Bayham, where Port Burwell is located, has 24 active cases.

Meanwhile, with the approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 11, the MLHU is asking parents to hold off on booking until they give the go-ahead.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 38 new, 157 active, 5,094 total, 4,842 resolved, 95 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 28 active, 2,485 total, 2,430 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 110 active, 3,284 total, 3,114 resolved, 53 deaths

Huron-Perth – eight new, 45 active, 2,479 total, 2,365 resolved, 69 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – five new, 39 active, 4,301 total, 4,188 resolved, 74 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 793 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest daily count since mid-September.