Ontario is reporting a single-day drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases as its positivity rate for the disease climbs for the sixth consecutive day.

Health officials reported 1,546 new infections Tuesday, a decrease following four straight days of case numbers above the 1,600 mark.

At the same time, and with 32,556 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the government says Ontario's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 5.7 per cent, a number that has been trending upward since March 18.

The seven-day average for number of cases reported is 1,667. This time last week that number was 1,333.

Since the pandemic began, Ontario has recorded 332,119 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 309,849 recoveries and 7,253 deaths.

Nine of those deaths were logged in the previous day and at least one involves a resident of a long-term care home.

Right now, there are 15,017 active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Most of the cases reported Tuesday were found in Toronto (465), Peel Region (329) and York Region (161).

Toronto and Peel Region are currently operating in the grey-lockdown level of the province’s colour-coded framework, which includes the most stringent of public health restrictions.

York Region has been in the less restrictive red-control level since Feb. 22.

Other public health units that reported notable COVID-19 case numbers on Tuesday include Durham Region (99), Halton Region (64), Ottawa (58), and Hamilton (57).

Meanwhile, the number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 has been climbing over the past six days.

There are currently 868 people in hospital with COVID-19, up from 730 on March 18. Of those 868 patients, 324 are currently being treated in intensive care and 193 are breathing on a ventilator.

The last time there were more than 324 patients in the ICU with COVID-19 was on Feb. 8.

It should be noted that Critical Care Services Ontario is reporting 372 COVID-19 patients in the ICU as of March 22.

This is a breaking news story. More come.