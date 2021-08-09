COVID-19 cases in Ontario drop below 350 after a spike in infections, no new deaths reported

Ontario is reporting fewer than 350 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths linked to the disease after infections climbed over the weekend.

Health officials are logging 325 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new cases mark a decrease from the 423 reported on Sunday, which was the first time Ontario reported over 400 new cases of COVID-19 since mid-June, and the 378 new cases logged on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health is recording no deaths on Monday. The province’s total death toll stands at 9,407.

The province’s seven-day rolling average is now 283. Just over a week ago, that number was 189.

Within the last 24 hours, Ontario processed 15,805 lab confirmed tests, generating a positivity rate of 2.3 per cent. The province has not reached a positivity rate this high since late June.

The Ministry of Health says 113 patients with the virus are in the intensive care unit and 83 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Ontario’s total number of lab-confirmed cases, including deaths and recoveries, is 552,804.

Where are the new cases?

The province’s epidemiological report indicates that there are 90 COVID-19 cases in Toronto, 47 in Peel Region, 29 in York Region, 26 in Windsor-Essex, 29 in Hamilton, 14 in Durham Region and 23 in Waterloo.

Ontario is reporting 325 cases of #COVID19 and over 15,800 tests completed. Locally, there are 90 new cases in Toronto, 47 in Peel Region, 29 in York Region, 29 in Hamilton and 26 in Windsor-Essex.

COVID-19 variants of concern

According to the province, 157 cases of the Delta B.1.617.2 variant were identified in lab-positive COVID-19 tests in the last 24-hour period, bringing the total number of infections to 5,380.

There were no new cases of the Beta B.1.351 variant and one case of the Alpha B.1.1.7 variant. So far, there have been 1,493 cumulative cases of the Beta variant and 145, 593 of the Alpha variant.

Ontario vaccination update

In Ontario, 9,318,953 people in the province are now fully protected from COVID-19, after receiving two doses of a vaccine.

In total, 19,902,159 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.

On Sunday, 29,949 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Ontario.