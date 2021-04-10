COVID-19 cases in Ontario drop below 4,000, but positivity rate rises slightly

Ontario health officials are reporting more than 3,800 new cases of COVID-19, marking a slight drop in infections following a record high the day before.

The province confirmed 3,813 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday. Just the day before, the province added 4,227 new infections, which is the highest number of cases reported over a 24-hour period since the pandemic started.

The only other time the province reported a higher total that 4,227 was on Jan 8, when officials reported 4,249 new cases, but that was due to a data backlog.

While case numbers dropped on Saturday, the province positivity rate rose slightly. With 61,439 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the province said its COVID-19 positivity rate rose from 6.3 per cent on Friday to 6.5 per cent on Saturday.

The province’s seven-day average for number of cases recorded is now 3,213, up from 2,552 one week ago.

Health officials also reported that 19 more people have died in Ontario due to COVID-19. In total, the province has seen 7,531 deaths related to the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...