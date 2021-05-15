COVID-19 cases in Ontario remain below 3,000 for sixth consecutive day

Health officials in Ontario are reporting fewer than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth day in a row.

The 2,584 infections reported Saturday are up from the 2,362 logged a day earlier. Ontario reported 2,759 cases on Thursday and 2,320 on Wednesday.

With 42,320 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.2 per cent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontario has recorded 507,117 lab-confirmed cases of the disease. At least 471,096 of those cases are considered to be resolved. Twenty-four deaths were also reported since yesterday, pushing the death toll to 8,455.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to trend downward with 1,546 patients currently receiving care. This time last week, there were 1,832 people hospitalized.

Of those patients, 785 are being treated in an intensive care unit, a number that has remained high for weeks.

Right now, there are 27,566 active cases of the novel coronavirus provincewide.

The seven-day average for number of cases reported is 2,576. A week ago, that number was 3,193.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.