Students and staff at some Ontario schools are slowly returning to the classroom following an extended winter break.

Since September 2020, there have been a total of 7,359 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ontario schools and 2,191 in licenced child-care facilities.

CTV News Toronto will be updating this breakdown with the latest information as it becomes available. A full list of affected schools and child-care centres is updated on the Ontario government's website on a daily basis.

Feb. 1: As of today, schools in northern Ontario and seven public health units in southern Ontario have returned to in-person learning. Parents in the regions of Toronto, Peel, York, Windsor-Essex and Hamilton were previously told their children would not be returning to the classroom until at least Feb. 10.

There were 43 new cases of COVID-19 reported in schools across Ontario in the past two weeks. Of those cases, 14 were reported in students and four were reported in staff members. The details of 25 other cases were not released.

As of Monday, there are 20 schools in the province with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19. One school is closed.

Meanwhile, 338 more infections were found in Ontario child-care centres in the last two weeks. One hundred and seventy of those cases were recorded in children and 168 were recorded in staff members.

At least 116 of those facilities have reported a confirmed case of the disease. Twenty of those centres are closed as a result.

How many cases in schools for 2020: Between September 2020 and the December holiday break, provincial officials confirmed more than 7,200 COVID-19 infections in schools and more than 1,200 in licenced child-care facilities.

Here is the complete breakdown from 2020.