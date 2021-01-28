COVID-19 infections in Ontario have shot back up past the 2,000 mark following three days of declining case numbers.

The 2,093 cases are up from the 1,670 reported on Wednesday and the 1,740 logged a day before that. On Monday, the province logged 1,958 new infections and 2,417 on Sunday.

The province’s seven-day average for number of infections recorded now stands at 2,128, down from the 2,751 a week earlier.

Thursday’s report brings Ontario’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 case total to 262,463, including deaths and recoveries.

Fifty-six of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours and 31 of them involved a resident of a long-term care home. Since the pandemic began, the province has recorded 6,014 deaths related to COVID-19.

At the same time, 2,491 more cases are now considered to be resolved by the Ministry of Health, pushing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Ontario to 234,971.

And with 64,664 tests processed in the previous day, Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 3.3 per cent, which is the lowest it’s been since Jan. 22.

