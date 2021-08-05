COVID-19 cases in Ottawa back in double-digits on Thursday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the highest one-day increase in cases in a month.

Meantime, two new patients have been admitted to hospitals in Ottawa with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 27,832 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The 11 new cases on Thursday follows five new cases on Wednesday. The 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the highest one-day case count since July 3, when 14 new cases were reported.

Across Ontario, 213 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are 44 new cases in Toronto, 31 cases in Peel Region and 18 in York Region.

The Ottawa Public Health age breakdown showed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, and removed two cases from the totals. Ottawa Public Health says there are 11 new cases in Ottawa today.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 28 to Aug. 3): 4.1 (up from 3.8)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 28 to Aug.3): 0.5 per cent (unchanged from July 23-29)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.60 (down from 0.95)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 768,618 (+1,266)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 668,736(+6,771)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 72 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 1,333,790

**Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is back above 50.

There are 52 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 43 on Wednesday.

The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,187.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are two people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses. One patient is between 20 and 29 years old, while the other patient is in their 60s.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One case removed from the total (2,306 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (3,588 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Three new cases (6,246 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,255 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,663 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,333 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (1,966 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One case removed from the total (1,096 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,836 (+2)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 59 (+7)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 67 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,173 (+19)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,310 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Aug. 3.

A total of 2,079 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

