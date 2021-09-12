COVID-19 cases in Ottawa school boards last week

School has resumed across Ottawa, with students in all four boards now back to class.

Several boards are already reporting some cases of COVID-19 among their school populations, with classes in isolation because of it.

Ottawa Public Health is not reporting any active COVID-19 outbreaks in local schools.

Here is a look at the data from the four major school boards in Ottawa. The information is largely from each school board's COVID-19 dashboard. Some cases may not be reflected in this reporting if they were confirmed after a particular board's most recent update.

OTTAWA-CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The OCDSB has not updated its COVID-19 dashboard since Aug. 13, when it showed zero cases across the board. Students in the OCDSB returned to class on Thursday, Sept. 9.

OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says, as of Sept. 10, one student at All Saints High School has tested positive for COVID-19. There are no closures of classes or schools as a result.

Letters sent Friday evening, obtained by CTV News Ottawa, notified families of positive cases of COVID-19 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School and St. Isidore School; however, these cases are not reflected on the board's dashboard at this time.

Classes at the OCSB resumed on Tuesday, Sept. 7

CONSEIL DES ÉCOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST DE L'ONTARIO

The CEPEO says, as of Sept. 10, there are six active COVID-19 cases among students and four classes are closed. All four closed classes are at Michaëlle-Jean elementary school, which has four active cases. There is one active case each at Gisèle-Lalonde high school and L'Héritage high school.

None of the CEPEO's schools are closed because of COVID-19.

Classes began at the CEPEO on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

CONSEIL DES ÉCOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST

The CECCE says, as of Sept. 10, it has 13 active COVID-19 cases and 18 classes are in isolation. The CECCE does not differentiate between cases in students and staff. None of its schools are closed because of COVID-19.

Collège catholique Samuel-Genest has three active cases, with five classes in isolation.

Découverte elementary school has two active cases with four classes in isolation.

George-Étienne-Cartier elementary school has one active case and four classes in isolation.

La Vérendrye elementary school has one active case with one class in isolation.

Notre-Place elementary school has one active case with two classes in isolation.

Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau elementary school has one active case with no classes in isolation.

Garneau secondary school has one active case with no classes in isolation.

Pierre-Savard secondary school has two active cases with two classes in isolation.

There is one case linked to personalized education at Lamoureux elementary school.

Classes in the CECCE resumed Tuesday, Aug. 31, with the exception of Bernard-Grandmaître and Jonathan-Pitre schools, which began classes two weeks earlier.