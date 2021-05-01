COVID-19 cases linked to quarantine hotel being investigated by Toronto Public Health

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating COVID-19 cases linked to a quarantine hotel near the airport.

TPH confirmed to CP24 Saturday afternoon that the cases are connected to the Crowne Plaza Toronto Airport, near Highway 27 and Dixon Road.

"We have assigned staff to initiate an investigation and to work with the facility to identify all cases, and review and advise on all appropriate public health measures and infection prevention and control measures," Dr. Vinita Dubey, the city's associate medical officer of health, said in a statement to CP24.

TPH did not disclose how many confirmed coronavirus cases are associated with the hotel.

"While we appreciate the desire for more information, we must balance the public health reason to release the information requested and the individual's right to the protection of personal health information and right to privacy. TPH does not disclose personal health information related to individual cases and their contacts, including information related to sources of exposure and acquisition."

Crowne Plaza Toronto Airport is one of the 20 government-approved quarantine hotels in the city.

Travellers entering Canada from abroad must stay at one of the hotels for three nights while they wait for the result of the COVID-19 test they have to take on arrival at the airport.

Those with negative test results can continue their 14-day quarantine at home.

On Saturday, Toronto reported 1,050 new cases of COVID-19.