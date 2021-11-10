Vancouver Island adds 88 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Health officials identified 88 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new cases were among 555 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours.

Eleven more people in B.C. have died of the disease, including three more deaths in the Vancouver Island region, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Since the pandemic began, 2,234 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 106 deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

Sixty-two people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, including 14 patients in critical care, according to the BCCDC.

There are now 4,321 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 598 of those active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Wednesday, Island Health had a higher active case count than Vancouver Coastal Health and Northern Health, where 505 and 573 cases are active, respectively, according to the Health Ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 500 active cases Wednesday, including 126 in the South Island, 286 in the Central Island and 88 in the North Island.

Health officials say 90.5 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.4 per cent have received two doses.