COVID-19 cases pass 2,300 in northeastern Ontario, actual number likely much higher

The total number of active COVID-19 cases reached 2,314 in northeastern Ontario on Thursday, with most health units reporting more than 100 new infections.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts added 201 cases, the Porcupine Health Unit added 146, North Bay Parry Sound added 118 and Algoma Public Health added 116. The Timiskaming Health Unit added 35, the only one to report less than 100 new cases.

Another death was reported in Algoma, bringing the area's total to 20 since the start of the pandemic.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant is driving the new cases. Sudbury's health unit said in a news release actual counts are much higher.

"These confirmed cases are just the tip of the iceberg," Public Health said.

"The number of confirmed cases is an underestimate of the true number of people with COVID-19 in Sudbury and districts, given that access to PCR testing is increasingly limited, increased use of rapid antigen tests and positive test results not reported to Public Health, and the likelihood that asymptomatic people with infections may not seek testing."

To cope with the massive surge in cases, the health unit is no longer having residents confirm rapid antigen tests with PCR tests.

"With widespread community circulation of COVID-19, a positive rapid antigen test is almost certainly a true positive," the health unit said.

"Individuals who test positive on either a rapid antigen test or PCR test must self-isolate for 10 days from symptom onset or positive test date (if asymptomatic) regardless of their vaccination status. They must also notify their household and other close contacts."

"Vaccination and following public health measures remain critically important to help control the spread of COVID-19," Public Health said.

"Eligible individuals should get their booster dose as soon as possible. It remains important for everyone else to get their first or second dose if they have not already."