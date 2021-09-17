COVID-19 cases reported at 47 schools in Ottawa

Ontario's education minister insists the government will do "anything and everything" required to ensure children remain in school this fall.

Just weeks into the school year, COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at four Ottawa French language schools. On Friday, Ottawa Public Health reported a COVID-19 outbreak at École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite.

As of Friday, there are active COVID-19 cases at 47 schools in Ottawa's four school boards, involving students and staff.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce told CTV News Ottawa that the province has spent more than $600 million on upgrades to ventilation in schools. Lecce also wouldn't rule out additional funding to keep kids in school.

"If it is recommended to elevate our already cautious protocol, I'm comfortable doing so," said Lecce, adding he is in constant communication with Chief Medical Officer of Heath Dr. Kieran Moore.

"We stand ready to do anything and everything required of us to ensure your child can remain in school and remain safe."

Lecce says mandatory masking, enhanced cleaning, new ventilation systems and screening for students and staff every day will help keep everyone safe in schools.

However, one medical expert says it is important to watch what is happening outside of schools.

"There's activity in the schools we're going to expect it," said Dr. Doug Manuel of the Ottawa Hospital. "Those cases will mimic what we see in the community. The question is will that transmission continue in schools."

Ottawa Public Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at four schools. The schools are:

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte – Two student cases

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean – Four student cases

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau – One student case, one staff case

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite (Ottawa Public Health provided no details on the outbreak. The CECCE says there are five cases at the school, and seven classes are in isolation)

According to data posted on school board websites, COVID-19 cases have been reported at 47 schools across Ottawa.

COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD

Last updated Sept. 17, 2021

Active student cases: 15

Active staff cases: 5

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: eight elementary, eight secondary schools

Last updated Sept. 16, 2021

Active student cases: 14

Active staff cases: 2

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: Seven secondary schools, six elementary schools

Last updated Sept. 16, 2021

Active student cases: 7

Active staff cases: 0

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 2

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: Three schools

(Eleven COVID-19 cases within CEPEO schools have been resolved)

Last updated Sept. 17, 2021

Active cases*: 27

Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: 41

Partial school closures due to COVID-19: 3

Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 0

Schools with active cases: 15 schools

*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.

(14 cases within CECCE schools have been resolved)

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Christina Succi