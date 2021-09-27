iHeartRadio

COVID-19 cases reported at 8 Regina Public schools

Schools in Regina continue to experience COVID-19 outbreaks, with eight schools reporting new cases on Monday.

George Lee Elementary School announced students in one Grade 2/3 classroom would switch to online learning starting Tuesday, Sept. 28 until Wednesday, Oct. 6.

According to a news release from Regina Public Schools, the following seven schools are also reporting new COVID-19 cases

  • Seven Stones Community School
  • Henry Janzen School (three cases)
  • École Connaught Community School
  • Walker School
  • Grant Road School
  • Thom Collegiate
  • ISP-Victoria Campus (located at Campus Regina Public)

Anyone with symptoms is directed to call HealthLine 811 and remain at home.

