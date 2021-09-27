COVID-19 cases reported at 8 Regina Public schools
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
Schools in Regina continue to experience COVID-19 outbreaks, with eight schools reporting new cases on Monday.
George Lee Elementary School announced students in one Grade 2/3 classroom would switch to online learning starting Tuesday, Sept. 28 until Wednesday, Oct. 6.
According to a news release from Regina Public Schools, the following seven schools are also reporting new COVID-19 cases
- Seven Stones Community School
- Henry Janzen School (three cases)
- École Connaught Community School
- Walker School
- Grant Road School
- Thom Collegiate
- ISP-Victoria Campus (located at Campus Regina Public)
Anyone with symptoms is directed to call HealthLine 811 and remain at home.
