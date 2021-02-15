The Greater Essex County District School board has reported positive cases of COVID-19 at Belle River District High School and Harrow Public School.

According to the board’s website, the case was a student at Belle River District High School and had been reported Feb. 12, the Harrow Public School case was among a staff member and had been reported Feb. 10.

“We have been working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) by providing lists of students and staff who may have been in contact with the individual. If you have not been contacted, you or your child (ren) have not been identified as close contacts,” Belle River District High School said in a memo on its website.

Both schools posted memos for the school communities informing them of the cases and that all staff and affected students have been notified.

Parents and students are asked to continue to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning. Anyone who feels ill is asked to remain at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction.

Information regarding cases at GECDSB schools is available online.