The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is reporting cases of COVID-19 in schools in London, St. Thomas, and Ingersoll.

Cases have been confirmed by local health units at Arthur Stringer Public School (London), Elgin Court Public School (St. Thomas), and Royal Roads Public School (Ingersoll).

The board says that staff, parents and guardians of affected communities were notified immediately, and health units have been working to identify close contacts.

All schools will remain open.

Since September the board has yet to close a school due to cases or outbreak.

There is currently one active outbreak at Clara Brenton in London.

Only those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact will be notified and advised to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days.