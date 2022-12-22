COVID-19 cases rise in N.S., death toll reaches 675: report

Two more people in Nova Scotia have died from COVID-19, according to the province’s latest weekly summary report issued Thursday.

While no deaths were reported during the period between Dec. 6 to 12, two deaths were recorded from previous reporting periods.

As of Thursday, there have been a reported 675 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began nearly three years ago.

Since December 2021, the average age of a person who has died from the virus in Nova Scotia is 83.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of new hospital admissions dipped slightly from 36 to 35 in this week’s report.

According to Nova Scotia Health:

Twenty-five people were in hospital due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, down from 29 patients in the health authority’s update last week.

Three people are receiving treatment in intensive care units.

The median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 73.

As of Thursday, there were another 86 people in hospital who were admitted for something other than COVID-19, but are positive for the virus.

Fifty-three patients are in hospital who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted.

The number of Nova Scotia Health employees off work on Thursday who either tested positive for COVID-19, were awaiting results of a COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to a member of their household who tested positive, were not made available this week.

NEW CASES

Nova Scotia is reporting 584 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 515 cases reported in its last weekly update.

VACCINATION

To date, 82 per cent of Nova Scotians have had two or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 3.3 per cent have had one dose, and 14.7 per cent have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The full COVID-19 data report for this week is available online.