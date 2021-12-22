COVID-19 cases 'rising more quickly than ever,' warns region's top doctor

Waterloo Region's top doctor gave a bleak short-term outlook during her weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday morning.

“We are seeing cases rise more quickly than ever before in Waterloo Region,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang. “We’ve seen a steep increase in cases this month and have surpassed all previous peaks except that of our second wave, which we expect will be surpassed shortly.”

Dr. Wang noted the seven-day moving average of cases in Waterloo Region is currently the same as the province at 20.4 cases per 100,000.

Officials asked that residents to keep social gatherings over the holidays as small as possible to help blunt the spread of Omicron, which Dr. Wang said is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the province.

Given Omicron is considered to be highly transmissible, Dr. Wang reiterated the need to wear masks with optimal filtration like N95 masks, or a well fitted medical mask.

“A well fitted three-layer mask like a cloth with a filter is a reasonable alternative,” added Dr. Wang.

VACCINES

The lead of the region’s vaccine task force noted 1,011,635 vaccines have been administered in the last year.

“It is amazing to reach this number almost one year to the day that started giving the COVID-19 vaccine in Waterloo Region,” said Vickie Murray.

Murray noted 85.3 per cent of eligible residents five and older have received their first dose, while 79.92 per cent of the same group are fully vaccinated.

Murray said 40 per cent of children five to 11 have received their first dose.

“COVID-19 is a marathon and we’re navigating a challenging part of the race right now,” said Murray.

As for third doses, more than 85,000 third doses have been administered in Waterloo region, with 30,000 given out in the last week.

“There is a high demand for booster doses right now. Please take steps to get a third dose when you can,” said Murray.

However, Dr. Wang urged residents to prioritize their family members who are higher risk or older.

“We do know that the severe outcomes of COVID will impact the older age groups and the more vulnerable much more than the younger age group,” added Dr. Wang.

Officials said more capacity is being added to local vaccination clinics, and that the Red Cross will be coming in January to help with the vaccine roll out.

A hockey-hub style vaccine clinic opened at Bingemans on Wednesday. Officials said they're giving Moderna doses to people aged 30 and older.

“It was more painful than the Pfizer I’ll have to say that,” said Margaret Picassinos, a New Hamburg resident who got her third dose.

Emma Dare from Waterloo was on her way in to get her booster shot. She said she was excited.

"I hope that will help all of us get back to normal sooner,” Dare said.

RAPID TESTS

Dr. Wang said the distribution of rapid test kits locally has been overseen by the province.

“We are advocating supply to be distributed equitably across the province,” she said. “They are doing what they can.”

Dr. Wang said she understands there's a lot of demand for rapid tests ahead of family gatherings over the holidays.

Anyone who tests positive on a rapid test should isolate and seek a PCR test as soon as possible. However, Dr. Wang added rapid tests may come back with false negatives, especially with the Omicron variant.

“If you test negative on a rapid test that doesn’t mean anything. Especially with omicron those can miss infectious cases,” said Dr. Wang. "It doesn’t mean you're safe now to go gather with others."