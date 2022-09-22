COVID-19 cases slightly increase in Manitoba; number of deaths drop
The number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba has increased slightly, according to the province’s weekly surveillance report.
The report, released Thursday morning, says there were 377 COVID-19 cases during the week of Sept. 11 to 17, up from 342 cases reported in the previous week. The volume of lab tests decreased to an average of 286 per day compared to 327 the week before, but the test positivity rate increased from 19.9 per cent to 22 per cent.
While cases are up, the number of deaths related to COVID-19 dropped. Eleven people were admitted to ICU and two deaths were reported, compared to 10 ICU admissions and seven deaths the previous week. The province said 87 people were admitted to hospital, up from 65 last week.
Since the pandemic started, 2,143 deaths have been reported in Manitoba.
According to the report, there were three outbreaks reported during the week, all at long-term care homes.
The province said 83 per cent of Manitobans aged five and older are fully vaccinated, while 55.8 per cent have received one additional dose. Manitoba opened up bookings on Thursday morning for all adults to receive a booster dose of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
