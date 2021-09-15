COVID-19 cases spike as MLHU reports 33 new infections Wednesday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 33 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but no new deaths.

Wednesday's total is a steep jump from Tuesday, when just seven new cases were reported. It is the highest daily total since a spike that saw 49 cases reported Aug. 21.

The region now has a total of 13,697 cases and 237 deaths, with 13,266 cases resolved leaving 194 active. There are 4,123 cases with a variant of concern.

For the week ending Sept. 11, Middlesex-London has a per cent positivity rate of 2.2 per cent, just below the province at 3.4 per cent.

Of the cases reported over the last six weeks, 83 per cent are among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. The same group accounts for more than 96 per cent of hospitalizations and nearly 67 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has seven inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in adult critical care, fewer than five in Children's Hospital and fewer than five staff testing positive.

There are no outbreaks at London-area schools, though 13 cases have been confirmed at seven schools.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 10 new, 60 active, 4,174 total, 4,029 resolved, 85 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 20 active, 2,284 total, 2,238 resolved, 22 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 23 active, 2,867 total, 2,790 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – five new, 28 active, 2,092 total, 2,000 resolved, 64 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, 29 active, 3,729 total, 3,631 resolved, 69 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 593 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and five deaths.