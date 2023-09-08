COVID-19 cases spike in B.C. but no more cases of new variant detected
British Columbia is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 numbers, with cases, test positivity, hospitalizations and deaths all up in recent weeks.
The BC Centre for Disease Control says in a monthly report that 447 people tested positive in tests funded by the province's medical services plan in the week ending Sept. 2, more than triple the 133 cases in the week ending Aug. 12.
Positivity doubled to about 18 per cent in the same period.
The increase in COVID-19 numbers comes after the detection of Canada's first known case of the BA. 2.86 variant last month in B.C., but the centre says that remains the province's only known case of the new strain.
On Sept. 7, a total of 241 people with COVID-19 were in hospital across the province, with weekly admissions spiking from 95 in the week ending Aug. 12 to 136 two weeks later, before dipping to 119 new cases.
The centre says the number of deaths rose from eight in the first week of the reporting period to 15, then dipped to 12.
Over the past four weeks, four COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in acute care facilities and one outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.
-
Respiratory virus season will create some challenges in Ottawa this fall, top doctor warnsOttawa's top doctor warns COVID-19, RSV and influenza will create some challenges in the capital this fall and winter, as COVID-19 levels begin to rise.
-
Ottawa plans to send 60,000 tonnes of garbage a year to private landfillsThe city of Ottawa is looking to send 60,000 tonnes of residential waste a year to two private landfills, helping to extend the life of the rapidly filling up Trail Road Landfill by at least two years.
-
Grizzly seen in Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail area of Waterton Lakes National ParkParks Canada has issued a warning about a grizzly seen in Waterton Lakes National Park, in the area of Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail.
-
Danillo remembered: Second vigil held for victim of fatal Copperfield stabbingFor the second night in a row, loved ones of Danillo Canales Glenn gathered for a vigil at the basketball court where he was fatally stabbed.
-
Ford says it's important parents are informed about children's decisions amid debate over pronouns in schoolsOntario Premier Doug Ford says it is important that parents are informed "when their children make a decision" amid an ongoing debate over students' preferred pronouns in school.
-
Poilievre rallies Conservatives hungry for a 'blue wave' with stump speech, base hitsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tried painting himself as a prime minister in waiting in an election-style speech to party faithful Friday, filling it with messages he plans to take to Canadians, while throwing some red meat to his base.
-
Chinese company forged lawyer's name on immigration applications, B.C. court hearsA Chinese company that forged its Canadian lawyer's signature on dozens of immigration applications has been ordered to pay the lawyer $400,000 for breaching its contract with him.
-
UBC Okanagan ordered to pay $50,000 in sexual assault discrimination caseUniversity of British Columbia Okanagan has been ordered to pay a former student $50,000 for discriminating against her based on her sex and disability in the way it handled her allegation of sexual assault by another student.
-
'It’s completely disrespectful': UBC student union postpones vote on sexual violence policyCanada’s largest student union at the University of British Columbia has postponed voting on a new sexual violence policy following student criticism.