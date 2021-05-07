COVID-19 cases 'starting to trend downward' in Windsor-Essex: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 414 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,715 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,935 people who have recovered.

Medical officer of heath Dr. Wajid Ahmed provided the weekly epidemiological summary on Friday.

“We have seen that we are starting to trend downward with respect to cases, but still our cases continue to be significantly high for our region,” says Ahmed.

The percent positivity is at 5.4 per cent for the full week, which is down from 6.6 per cent the previous week. That is 11th highest in the province.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

8 cases are community acquired

13 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 travel-related case

7 cases are still under investigation.

There are 366 cases that are currently active, including 165 that have been identified as Variants of Concern. WECHU says 1,080 preliminary or confirmed VOC cases have been identified in total.

There are eight Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.

“COVID-19 hospitalization has decreased in the province as well as in our region,” says Ahmed.

More coming.