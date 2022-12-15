COVID-19 cases steady in Nova Scotia: report

Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-relateds deaths in its latest reporting period.

However, three COVID-19 deaths from previous reporting periods were included in the province’s weekly report Thursday.

To date, the province has announced 673 deaths related to the virus.

Since December 2021, the average age of a person who has died from the virus in Nova Scotia is 83.

The data in Thursday’s online report covers Dec. 6 to 12.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of new hospital admissions increased from 32 to 36 in this week’s report.

According to Nova Scotia Health:

• Twenty-nine people were in hospital due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of four patients since the health authority’s update last week.

• Five people are receiving treatment in intensive care.

• The median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 73.

• As of Thursday, there were another 122 people in hospital who were admitted for something other than COVID-19, but are positive for the virus.

• Thirty-four patients are in hospital who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted.

According to the report, there were 166 Nova Scotia Health employees off work on Thursday who either tested positive for COVID-19, were awaiting results of a COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

NEW CASES

Nova Scotia is reporting 515 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, up slightly from 509 cases reported in its last weekly update.

VACCINATION

To date, 82 per cent of Nova Scotians have had two or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 3.3 per cent have had one dose, and 14.7 per cent have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The full COVID-19 data report for this week is available online.

MONTHLY REPORT

The province is reporting a decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths for the month of November, compared to October, according to the provincial government’s monthly COVID-19 summary.

Health officials say 24 people died from COVID-19 in November, compared to 27 people in October.

Of the 24 people who died, 23 were 70 or older and six lived in a long-term care facility.

During the month of November, Nova Scotia reported a total of 2,571 PCR COVID-19 cases – down significantly from the 4,769 cases recorded in October.

Health officials say the province saw 158 hospitalizations for COVID-19 during the month of November – a drop of 76 people compared to 234 hospitalizations in October.

The province says Nova Scotians aged 70 and older are 18.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those between the ages of 18 and 49. Their rate of death is also 261 times higher compared to those under the age of 50.

Unvaccinated Nova Scotians were hospitalized and died at three times the rate, compared to those with three or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.