COVID-19 cases surge since mask mandates lifted as Ontario expands antiviral treatment eligibility

Wastewater data across Simcoe Muskoka and Ontario show an increase in COVID-19 cases since the province lifted most mandates in March.

The province's panel of COVID-19 advisors said wastewater data indicated cases are around 100,000 to 120,000 daily.

On Monday, Ontario's chief medical officer of health announced the province would expand eligibility for COVID-19 antiviral treatments and PCR testing to more high-risk individuals to control the spread.

"It is clear we are in the sixth wave of this pandemic," said Dr. Kieran Moore during his briefing.

Effective immediately, the following higher-risk groups are eligible to be tested and assessed for antiviral treatments, such as Paxlovid:

Individuals aged 18 and over who are immunocompromised (have an immune system that is weakened by a health condition or medications);

Individuals aged 70 and over;

Individuals aged 60 and over with fewer than three vaccine doses; and

Individuals aged 18 and over with fewer than three vaccine doses and at least one risk condition (e.g., a chronic medical condition)

While Dr. Moore said he would not reimplement province-wide mask mandates, the chief medical officer of health did advise the public to wear a face mask to protect against the virus in indoor public spaces.

"I ask everyone across Ontario to continue doing their part to keep their communities and loved ones safe by staying up to date on vaccinations and wearing masks," stated Dr. Moore.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit "strongly encouraged" continued masking despite the province lifting the requirement on March 21.

On its website, the health unit states wearing a mask in indoor public places would help "protect against viral spread and severe illness" due to the "ongoing level of transmission of COVID-19 in our communities."

Meanwhile, several Simcoe Muskoka schools have closed due to staff shortages in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Simcoe Muskoka's Catholic school board communication manager Pauline Stevenson attributed many absences to COVID-19.

"It is safe to assume that many of the absences are COVID-related, which is compounded by the fact that we don't have enough supply staff to fill the absences."

Dr. Moore said mask mandates would not being reimposed in schools at this time, adding "we've not seen any significant threat to children."

He noted students and parents should follow public health guidelines.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit says vaccination offers the best protection against the virus.

It has several walk-in and pop-up clinics open, including:

Barrie



Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St. (Lower Level)

Fridays: Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NOTE: This clinic will be closed for the Easter weekend and stat holidays, April 15 to 18.



29 Sperling Drive (RVH's Immunization Clinic)

Sunday, Tuesdays, and Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This clinic will be closed Sun., April 17

Additional clinics offered on Mon., April 11, Wed., April 13, Thurs., April 14, Wed., April 20 and Thurs., April 21, noon to 5 p.m.



Orillia



300 Peter St., (old YMCA building)

Mondays and Wednesdays: noon to 5 p.m.

This clinic will be closed for the Easter weekend and stat holidays, April 15 to 18.

Additional clinic offered on Tues., April 12, noon to 5 p.m.

Additionally, the health unit has several GO VAXX bus locations available throughout April. A complete list of locations is available on its website.

With files from The Canadian Press