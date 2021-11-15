COVID-19 cases surging in the Sault, some restrictions being reinstated

With COVID-19 cases reaching their highest active total in Algoma, the health unit is reinstating some restrictions previously lifted by the province.

As of Monday, the region has 168 active cases, the highest total it has ever seen during the entire pandemic.

In response, Algoma Public Health will be ordering anyone in Algoma who has confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection, or who has been identified as a close contact, to follow isolation requirements.

The health unit said it would also be mandating vaccination proof for anyone over the age of 12 to enter sporting facilities and specifically to Sault Ste. Marie, will be enforcing capacity limits to businesses and organizations.

"Now we're seeing a surge of activity, there's a lot of community transmission going on and now is not the time to have a lot of unprotected, close contact interactions," said Dr. Jennifer Loo, medical officer of health.

"We're not saying shed yourself away and stay home completely, but it really is important to cut back on those interactions."

Six businesses and organizations in Sault Ste. Marie are facing active outbreaks at their facilities, one of which is Sault Area Hospital.

The hospital said the current state of COVID-19 is becoming increasingly taxing on its operations.

"We're now sort of at a hospital capacity issue, where we're converging towards our busiest season and beds do become difficult to come by," said Dr. Lucas Castellani.

"We've had and will very likely have to cancel a very small number of surgeries, really taking them case-by-case and determining which one is safe and reasonable to do so."

Tenaris Algoma confirmed seven people tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is also experiencing an outbreak.

United Steelworkers Local 9548 president Cody Alexander said that number has now gone up to 12.

However, while Tenaris has been using rapid testing, it has not created a vaccine mandate for its employees.

"When it comes to the safety part, they're talking like safety is the most important part of our mill," said Alexander. "When it comes to what they're actually doing, it just seems ineffective -- it seems like smoke and mirrors."

In a statement, the company said it would not be enforcing vaccine mandates, but is encouraging vaccinations.

Alexander said the company's use of rapid testing is for those in the facility, not at pre-entry -- rendering the tests ineffective.

"They're basically asking all the people who travel throughout the mill to use the same entrances and they're doing the testing while they're at work, instead of pre-entry," he said.

"We're nervous and frustrated because all we can do is go through grievance procedure. We have the health unit involved, Ministry of Labour is involved, but it's profit that is being pushed right now. They want to get those tubes out."

Steel City MMA, Extendicare Maple View and Grand View Public School, Child Care Algoma at Grand View and Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre round out the outbreaks.