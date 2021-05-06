COVID-19 cases temporarily close Central Library

Several employees at Central Library have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the London Public Library to temporarily close the branch.

The affected staff members worked at the library between April 28 and May 4.

In a statement, library officials say, "Due to the nature of Library Pick Up service and the health and safety measures in place, it is believed that there is little to no risk to library patrons of exposure having taken place."

Still, they encourage patrons to follow standard practices to self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if they develop, before doing a self-assessment, contacting a health-care provider or visiting an assessment centre.

The library says it is working with the Middlesex-London Health Unit to conduct contact tracing and support staff.

In addition, a deep clean of all areas of the Centreal Library will be done before it reopens for pick up services.

Any items on the hold shelf will remain available until after the library reopens and additional information will be provided as necessary.

