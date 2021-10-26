COVID-19 cases, testing numbers continue to trend downwards in Sask.

The Saskatchewan government recorded 126 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 10 more deaths.

The cases – which make up the lowest daily tally since mid-August – are in the Far North West (five), Far North East (eight), North West (six), North Central (eight), North East (one), Saskatoon (35), Central West (two), Central East (14), Regina (29), South West (one), South Central (three), and South East (six) zones. Eight cases have pending residence information.

Thirty-nine – or 31 per cent – of the new cases are in children under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for vaccination; 60 new cases – or 48 per cent – are in unvaccinated teens and adults.

There were 1,496 COVID-19 tests reported Tuesday, a 28 per cent decrease from last Tuesday and a 63 per cent decrease from the 4,053 tests reported 30 days ago on Sept. 26.

With 400 recoveries, there are 2,538 active cases in the province – the lowest number since the beginning of September.

According to the provincial dashboard, there are 286 COVID-19 patients in hospital – 207, or 72 per cent, of these patients are not fully vaccinated. There are 69 COVID-19 patients in Saskatchewan ICUs and 12 patients receiving intensive care in Ontario.

The government said 1,007 more shots of COVID-19 vaccine have been given, including 357 first doses and 650 second shots.