COVID-19 cases under 200 in Manitoba, two more deaths linked to variants

For the first time in more than a month, Manitoba's daily COVID-19 cases were under 200 on Monday, with health officials reporting two more deaths linked to variants.

The deaths announced on Monday include a man and woman in their 60s, both from Winnipeg. The deaths have been linked to the B.1.1.7. variant of concern.

The total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Manitoba is 1,077.

CASES BELOW 200 FOR FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN A MONTH

Along with the deaths, the province reported 169 new cases. This is the first time daily COVID-19 cases have been under 200 in more than a month. The last time cases were below 200 was on April 28.

This is the lowest daily COVID-19 case count since April 21, when 164 cases were reported.

The province reported 111 COVID-19 cases in the Winnipeg region on Monday, along with a five-day test positivity rate of 12.7 per cent. The Winnipeg region has 2,841 active cases.

The other cases reported on Monday include:

27 cases in the Southern Health region, which has 334 active cases;

16 cases in the Northern health region, which has 240 active cases;

Nine cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 255 active cases; and

Six cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, which has 292 active cases.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba to 52,919, which includes 3,962 active cases and 47,880 recoveries. One case was removed from the total due to a data correction.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN MANITOBA AND OUT-OF-PROVINCE

The province said as of Monday, 223 Manitobans were in hospital with active COVID-19 cases, along with 85 who are no longer infectious.

There were 66 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Manitoba, which includes 47 people with active cases and 19 people who are no longer infectious but still need critical care.

As of Monday, 36 Manitoba ICU patients were receiving care in other provinces, with 33 in Ontario, two in Alberta and one in Saskatchewan.

The province said 17 patients who were receiving care outside the province have since returned to Manitoba hospitals, which includes one person who was repatriated on Sunday.