The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths on Wednesday.

They bring the region’s total number of cases ton 5,233, with 3,559 resolved and 160 deaths, leaving 1,514 active cases.

The four new deaths are all associated with long-term care home, including a woman in her 80s and three men, in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

There have now been 21 deaths since Saturday, and of those 17 are associated with long-term care facilities.

Currently, 14 seniors’ facilities in the London region are dealing with outbreaks, and there have now been a total of 85 deaths in long-term care and retirement homes.

Outbreaks also continue at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) University Hospital and Victoria Hospital, and at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital.

LHSC says that as of Wednesday it has has 23 inpatients, including 10 in critical care and 27 staff who are positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Southwestern Public Health is reporting two new resident cases as part of an outbreak at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg. The outbreak has now affected 85 residents and 52 staff. There have been 17 deaths at the facility.

There was also a new death at PeopleCare Tavistock, but no new cases. There have now been 40 resident and 37 staff cases as well as eight deaths.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 14 new, 292 active, 2,113 total, 1,773 resolved, 48 deaths (one new death)

Grey-Bruce – one new, 35 active, 654 total, 619 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 10 new, 202 active, 1,685 total, 1,450 resolved, 33 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 200 active, 1,237 total, 1,172 resolved, 38 deaths

Huron-Perth – 152 active, 1,068 total, 889 resolved, 27 deaths

Huron Perth Public Health continues to deal with a significant outbreak at Caressant Care Long-Term Care Home in Listowel, where some residents are being moved to area hospitals.

Across Ontario, more than 2,600 new cases and 89 new deaths were reported.