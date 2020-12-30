By the time Annette O’Connor died from COVID-19 on December 13, her son Jerry had been asking her care home for better safety procedures for months.

“It was just so alarming,” Jerry O’Connor says.

He said he raised his concerns over incidents at AgeCare’s Skypointe home as far back as September.

He said on several occasions he arrived at the home only to find visitors and residents coming and going with no security, and witnessed staff without masks ignoring social distancing rules posted in the facility.

“Those were their rules - not mine and when I walked in there I had my mask on. I was obeying all their rules,” he says.

Skypointe has been wrestling with a significant outbreak of COVID-19 that has resulted in at least 19 deaths, 124 residents infected and a further 89 staff members.

Alberta Health is now overseeing safety protocols at the care home.

CTV News has left multiple messages with AgeCare over the past week and has not received any response.

O’Connor says he wants the province to investigate AgeCare’s handling of safety at Skypointe.

He laid his mother to rest Wednesday morning at Eden Brook Cemetery with just a few close family members. Her remains are interred next to her husband Lionel’s. He died in 1998.

He says his mother was 95 but in good health before she caught COVID-19.

“She was a wonderful person, just a truly wonderful person,” he said, adding “She was an awesome mom.”

He says for roughly three and a half weeks she was in a lot of pain, too sick to even speak on the phone for most of it. But then there was glimmer of hope.

“Suddenly there seemed to be an uptick in her health, her condition - she seemed to be improving,” he says. “I thought she was going to beat this thing.”

On December 13 she died.

“There’s a moment of serenity here now where my mother is now beside her husband, my dad. God bless both of them.”